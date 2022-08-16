NCSI conference on August 16

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The Marathwada Accelerator For Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) along with the Pune International Centre (PIC) has organised the ‘National Conference on Social Innovation’. NCSI is a platform where innovators can collaborate with incubators, investors and CSR representatives. The conference has been organised on November 17, at Mumbai.

The conference will be inaugurated by the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. State industry minister Uday Samant, MIDC chief executive officer P Anabalgan and senior officials will be present at the occasion. The organisers have appealed to the social innovators across India to apply for participation. One can apply on https://tinyurl.com/PICNCSI22. The competition will be held in urban, rural and tribal categories. A cash award of Rs 50,000 will be given to the winners in each category and will also get an opportunity to be a part of the two-year mentoring programme at PIC.