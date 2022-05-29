NDPS cell seize huge illegal stock of sedative medicines

Aurangabad, May 29:

Considering the increased addiction among the youths of sedative medicines in the city, a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substance (NDPS) special operation cell has been established to prevent its illegal use. On the second day of the establishment, the cell executed a big action and arrested two person for illegally hoarding the sedative medicines. In all, 100 medicine bottles have been seized.

API of the cell, Syed Mohsin received the information that a person is selling sedative medicine illegally at Shahgunj area. The cell arrested Shaikh Kahlil alias Khopdi Mohammad Gani (39, Bukkalguda). The police found 10 bottles of RTX Care Cough Syrup with him. He told the police that he purchased the bottles from a person from Himayat Baug. Based on the information, the police arrested Shabbir Ali Mir Azgar Ali (29, Labour Colony Vishwasnagar) and seized 90 bottles. All the seized medicine amounted Rs 26,100.

Both the drug peddlers used to sell the sedative medicines to the youth illegally. These medicines are meant to be given to the patients only after the prescription of the doctors.

Based on the complaint lodged by ASI Nandkumar Bhandare, a case has been registered against both the accused under NPDC Act with City Chowk police station.

The police action was executed under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav by API Syed Mohsin Ali, ASI Bhandare, constables Syed Shakeel, Prakash Gaikwad, Anand Wahul, Dharma Gaikwad, Prajakta Waghmare, S H Khasre, drug inspector B D Marewad and others.

One along with woman arrested for selling Marijuana

Crime branch police arrested Mandabai Bhima Kale and Shiva Shan Pimple (both residents of Phulenagar, Pandharpur) for selling Marijuana and liquor at their house. The police action was executed by crime branch team led by Gajanan Sontakke Vitthal Javkhede, Dattatray Gadekar, Parbhat Mhaske, Sandep Bidkar, Vijay Bhanuse, Nitin Dhule, Sanjivani Shinde, Mohini Chincholkar and Priti Chincholkar. The police seized Marijuana and liquor worth Rs 14,227.