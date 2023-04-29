NDPS seize cough syrup used for addiction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad of the city police seized cough syrups used for addiction by laying a trap at Jalannagar on April 28. The police have arrested two persons and seized articles worth Rs 2.94 lakh from them. The arrested have been identified as Sohel Syed Mehmood (Railway station) and Shehzad Manzur Shaikh (Bharatnagar, Bidkin).

The police received the information that the cough syrup used for addiction is being transported in an auto-rickshaw. Under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, the squad including API Sudhir Wagh, drug inspector J D Jadhav, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Mangesh Harne, Rajaram Wagh, Sunil Pawar, Nitin Deshmukh, Prajakta Waghmare, Datta Dubhalkar, and others laid a trap in Jalannagar area and stopped the rickshaw. After searching the rickshaw, the police found 92 bottles of syrups. The police seized the bottles, auto-rickshaw, and other articles from the rickshaw drivers. A case has been registered with the Satara police station.