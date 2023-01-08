NEET-23 to be held on May 7

Aurangabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in the first week of February.

The test will be conducted on May 7 for the admissions to Medical, Dental, Ayush and Nursing degree courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The NEET information brochure which will have details like examination pattern, registration, fees and centres will be released soon.

2 months earlier this time

The NEET was conducted on September 12 in 2021 while it was held on July 17, 2022. This time around, it will be organised on May 7, which is two months earlier than the last year.

Aspirants' number increasing every year

The number of aspirants is increasing for the past several years.

A total of 16.14 lakh candidates applied in 2021 while 18.72 lakh medical aspirants registered in 2022.

NEET exam pattern changed

The pattern and structure of the examination witnessed several changes during the last two years. The whole structure was changed in the year 2021, the duration was increased by 20 minutes in 2022. The test pattern will remain the same in 2023.

It will be conducted in the offline mode with 720 marks for 200 (180 to be attempted) multiple choice questions (MCQs) based on physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) subjects. Three hours and twenty minutes time duration will be given to solve the questions. There will be four marks for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for one incorrect answer.