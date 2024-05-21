Neglect of pre-monsoon drain cleaning by MIDC sparks fear of flooding among entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the monsoon season fast approaching, the Waluj, Chikalthana and Railway Station industrial area face a growing concern as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has yet to commence its annual pre-monsoon drain cleaning operations. Traditionally, MIDC undertakes the cleaning of drains in the industrial areas, to prevent rainwater from inundating urban and industrial settlements. However, as May comes to a close, no such measures have been initiated, causing significant alarm among local entrepreneurs and residents.

In previous years, MIDC's pre-monsoon efforts ensured that the drainage lines were clear of blockages and capable of handling heavy rains. This year, however, areas such as D-Sector, Sterlite Company, Kamgar Chowk, Seat Road, Mylan Company in Waluj and drainage lines in the Chikalthana industrial area remain neglected. The existing drainage infrastructure, designed to channel sewage and rainwater away from these sites, is currently choked with accumulated garbage and overgrown vegetation.

The situation is exacerbated by the indiscriminate disposal of industrial waste and chemically contaminated sewage in the drainage lines. This has led to drains being clogged with polythene bags, plastic, and thermocol, severely impeding water flow. The obstruction of these drainage lines raises the possibility of severe flooding during the impending monsoon. Entrepreneurs are raising their concerns over the lack of proactive maintenance by MIDC could result in significant damage to properties and operational disruptions. Despite these concerns, the MIDC administration has yet to respond with the necessary actions.