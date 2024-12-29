Negligence turns fatal on Tisgaon Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman riding on a triple-seat moped has been killed in the collision with a speeding car on Tisgaon – Vadgaon road on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ashamati Ghule (42, Ashti, Dhotarjoda, Parthur Teshil, Jalna District). Ashamati and her neighbour Surekha Suravase (37) worked in the same company. After finishing work, as usual, Subhash Suravase took his wife Surekha and their neighbour Ashamati home on his moped (MH-20-JY-2858). While taking a turn on the Tisgaon-Vadgaon road, a speeding car (MH 12 SL 4502) hit their moped from behind. In the accident, Ashamati died on the spot, while Surekha and her husband Subhash Suravase sustained minor injuries.

Neglect costs a life.

The divider where the accident occurred had been broken by unknown individuals, but Cidco did not take action. This led to shopkeepers creating an "unauthorized" road for vehicles. The streetlights were out, and overgrown shrubs on the divider blocked visibility, especially for fast-moving vehicles. Citizens believe that if Cidco had repaired the divider in time, the woman's life could have been saved.

Calls for accountability

After the divider was broken, citizens complained to Cidco, urging repairs. Despite an inspection, no action was taken. Six months later, their fears of a serious accident came true. The victim's family is now demanding accountability from negligent officials and those who broke the divider.