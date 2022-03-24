NEP has opportunities & challenges: MLC Kale

Aurangabad, March 24:

“The educational institutes are in a fix on how to implement New Education Policy (NEP) in which, there is stress on skills development. The institutes have a big challenge to develop skilled human resources,” said MLC Vikram Kale.

He was speaking in a lecture on ‘New Education Policy: Challenges before Universities’ organised in memory of Dr Gangadhar Pathrikar at MGM campus on Thursday.

MLC Kale further said that late Dr Gangadhar Pathrikar worked till his last breath so that children of poor should get qualitative education.

“There is should be policy to make available options for the all-round development of existing schools and college instead of giving permission to new ones. There are many good things in NEP, but, there is a lack of a fixed plan for its implementation,” he added. Earlier, Dwarkabhau Pathrikar shed light on the life and work of Gangadhar Pathrikar.

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, trustee Prataprao Borade, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, deputy registrar Prerna Dalvi, principal of MGM Mass Communication and Journalism College Dr Rekha Shelke were present. Dr Prapti Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.