NEP implementation begins in 50 autonomous Engg colleges, 3 tech universities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the autonomous Engineering and Technology colleges and deemed and technological universities started the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the current academic year year.

The Central Government adopted and implemented NEP to provide skills to students and manpower to the industries to make the country a knowledge Superpower.

Director of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Dr Vinod Mohikat issued a circular for the implementation of NEP from the current academic year with the objective of morally integrated development of capacities.

He said that people would get qualitative education, novel education and research facilities through NEP. There are 50 autonomous Engineering and Technology colleges and three deemed and technological universities across the State. The autonomous colleges have academic flexibility to design courses required for industries, own teaching and an examination system. The university of the respective region cannot interfere in it.

The names of three State deemed and technological universities which have adopted the policy are as follows; Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (Lonere), Institute of Chemical Technology (Mumbai) and COEP Technology University (Unitary).

Autonomous colleges in M’wada

There are three autonomous engineering colleges in Marathwad which are implementing the new policy. Their names are the Government College of Engineering and G S Mandal’s Maharashtra Institute of Technology of the city and Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology (Nanded).