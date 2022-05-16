Nephew dies, uncle injured as truck turns turtle

Aurangabad, May 16:

A truck taking coconuts from Karnataka to Delhi lost control and turned turtle after a dash to the divider on Dhule - Solapur Highway near Vadadgaon Shivar in the wee hours on Monday. The nephew of the truck driver died as he was crushed under the cabin. The driver is seriously injured while one other persons sustained minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Musharaf Khan Khurshid Khan (18, Haryana) and the driver as Khurshid Salman (30).

Police said, the uncle-nephew duo were going from Karnataka to Delhi in the truck laden with coconuts. The accident occurred while going from Aurangabad.

On receiving the information, traffic branch officers rushed to the spot. The truck was lifted with the help of a crane and Musharaf was removed beneath the truck. The injured were immediately rushed to GMCH, where the doctors declared Musharaf dead after the examination. Salman is being treated presently. A case of accidental death has been registered with Satara police station.

As the truck turned turtle, the coconuts in it were spread on the road. Many people took away the coconuts. The traffic on the road was hamperred due to the accident. The police then lift the truck and and put the coconuts in it.