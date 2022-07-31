Nephew kills uncle over money issue

Aurangabad, July 31:

A nephew murdered his uncle by hitting him with a Cement Chul (oven) as he did not pay his pension amount to him and also beat his mother At Dhamori Shivar in Waluj Mahanagar. The incident came to the fore on Sunday morning.

The deceased uncle has been identified as Vinayak Janu Salve (70, Dhamori Shivar, Gangapur) while the accused as Sham Eknath Salve (29). The police have arrested him.

Vinayak Salve retired from a bank and was living with his sister-in-law and nephew at Dhamori Shivar.

On Sunday morning, the police Patil D N Chavan informed the Waluj police that Vinayak has been beaten by someone and he is severely injured. API Vinayak Shelke, ASI Shaikh Salim, head constable Dashrath Khosre and others rushed to the spot. Vinayak was found in an unconscious condition lying in a pool of blood. The parts of cement Chul were scattered in the house.

As the police realized that it was a case of murder, they interrogated Sham, but he was giving unconvincing answers. The police called the dog squad and the dog was barking at Sham. The police then arrested him.

During interrogation, Sham confessed that he has killed his uncle by hitting him with a cement Chul. Vinayak was not giving the pension money to Sham and used to always abuse him. He also used to abuse Sham’s mother and beat her. During a quarrel, he hit Vinayak with a cement Chul on Saturday night, Sham confessed.

A case has been registered with Waluj police station on the complaint lodged by ASI Shaikh Salim.