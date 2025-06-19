Nephew who struck uncle on the head with an iron rod arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A nephew launched a murderous attack on his own maternal uncle over a property dispute, allegedly for not being given a share in the family house. The attack occurred around 9 pm recently.

The accused, Om Shingare (19), has been arrested and remanded to two days of police custody, assistant inspector Shivprasad Karhale confirmed. The victim, Santosh Kaduba Arak (46), a resident of Nyaynagar, sustained serious head injuries in the attack. Om is Arak's nephew and has been in conflict with him for several months regarding the possession of a house. Om had been persistently demanding a share in the property in his mother’s name and had previously assaulted Arak. A case had already been registered against Om at the Pundliknagar police station. Om had been threatening Arak to withdraw those complaints. On June 17, while Arak was talking to friends near his locality, Om approached him with an iron rod and shouted, “Why haven’t you withdrawn the complaint? I will kill you now,” before striking him twice on the head. Arak collapsed in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital by locals. Based on Arak's statement recorded after he regained consciousness on Wednesday afternoon, a fresh case of attempted murder was filed against Om at Pundliknagar police station. He was arrested by assistant inspector Shivprasad Karhale at around 1 am.