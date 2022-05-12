New academic session inaugurated at Narayana

Aurangabad, May 12: The union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad stated that the city is getting educational glory due to the work of a national institution like Narayana. He was the chief guest during the inaugural programme of the new academic year 2022-23 at Narayana Institute, recently. Dr Vishal Ladniya presided. Abdul Hannan, Durgesh Singh, Dr Alok Kumar, Dr Sanjay Singh, were among those present. Foundation Batch's working method, class policy, syllabus, examination schedule and methodology, coefficient analysis, introduction of teachers and teaching staff were made. Dr Ladnia said the Narayana Foundation is working to strengthen the science and mathematics-based curriculum for Olympiad, Homi Bhabha, NTSE along with the school curriculum. Narayana Institute will organise All India Entrance exam and Score on May 22. Datta Jadhav made introductory speech and Rajesh Patil conducted the proceedings.