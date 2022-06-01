New Airlines starts operation in city after two years

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 1:

A new airlines FlyBig started a morning Hyderabad - Aurangabad - Hyderabad flight on June 1. It is for the first time in the past two years that a new company has started air service from the city. Due to the morning flight, it is now convenient for the city passengers to go and come from Hyderabad in a day.

FlyBig’s Hyderabad service was inaugurated at Chikalthana Airport on Wednesday. Airport Director D G Salve, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation’s Civil Aviation Committee chairman and industrialist Sunit Kothari, CISF assistant commandant Pawan Kumar, ATC assistant manager Vinayak Katke, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation president Jaswant Singh, FlyBig regional manager Ratan Ambhore, station in-charge Vishwanath Godbole, security station manager Swati Bhalerao, Syed Feroz, Ashutosh Badve, Dr Praveen Dere, Ambar Gandhi, Kumar Dakshini, Gaurav Khandalkar, Amit Jain, Nimish Agrawal, Azhar Pathan, Sachin Kulkarni, Sachin Deshpande and others were present.

After the arrival of the flight at Chikalthana Airport, a water salutation was done. In all, 24 passengers came from Hyderabad to the city while 34 passengers went to Hyderabad. The first passenger booking ticket for this flight Sikandar Shaikh was felicitated by the dignitaries present.

Speaking on the occasion, the number of flights decreased at Chikalthana Airport due to the corona crisis. A new FlyBig Airlines started operation today. Now, some other companies will also come to the city, he said.

Kothari said efforts are being taken to expand the network of domestic flights in the court. We are trying that the international flights should be started from the Aurangabad.