New appointments in health dept: Mudkhedkar becomes district civil surgeon, Motipawale shifted as assistant director

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar has been appointed as the new District Civil Surgeon, while outgoing civil surgeon Dr. Dayanand Motipawale has taken charge as Assistant Director of the Public Health Department, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division.

Dr. Bhushankumar Ramteke, previously serving as assistant director, has been posted as Additional District Civil Surgeon. Until now, Dr. Padmaja Saraf held this position as an additional charge. Dr. Ramteke’s full-time appointment fills the long-standing gap. Dr. Motipawale, who took charge as Civil Surgeon in January 2022, introduced several reforms in patient services at the District Hospital during his tenure. He officially assumed his new role on Monday evening. Dr. Mudkhedkar, known for initiating maternity services at the District Hospital, played a significant role in easing the patient load on government medical colege and hospital. His elevation brings a gynecology expert to the top district health post.