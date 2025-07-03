New cabinet at St. Lawrence High School Semi Eng inaugurated
July 3, 2025
News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Investiture ceremony of St. Lawrence High School Semi English branch for the academic year 2025-26 ...
News Network
Chhatrapati
Sambhajinagar: Investiture ceremony of St. Lawrence High School Semi English
branch for the academic year 2025-26 was held, recently. Rushikesh Sonar
was appointed school Head Boy and Shambhavi Deshmukh
was appointed school Head Girl. Yash Wadgaonkar and Sharvari
Raut were appointed school sports captains. House
Mistresses and House Captains were awarded their badges along with the flag
bearers of their house. Chairman, vice-chairperson, principal and staff
