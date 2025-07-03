New cabinet at St. Lawrence High School Semi Eng inaugurated

News Network

Chhatrapati

Sambhajinagar: Investiture ceremony of St. Lawrence High School Semi English

branch for the academic year 2025-26 was held, recently. Rushikesh Sonar

was appointed school Head Boy and Shambhavi Deshmukh

was appointed school Head Girl. Yash Wadgaonkar and Sharvari

Raut were appointed school sports captains. House

Mistresses and House Captains were awarded their badges along with the flag

bearers of their house. Chairman, vice-chairperson, principal and staff

congratulated the cabinet members.