New NSS, Students Development Board directors appointed

Aurangabad, March 5:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) appointed new directors of the National Service Scheme unit and Students Development Board (SDB).

The university invited proposals for the post of Students Development Board.

It received applications from various teachers. Dr Sanjay Sabhalkar was appointed SDB director. He took the charge from his outgoing counterpart Dr Mustajeeb Khan.

Dr Anand Desmukh took the charge as NSS unit director from Dr T R Patil on Friday.

Dr Sachin Deshmukh who is director of Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) since June 2020 was given an extension for six months. The director of the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) was also replaced. Dr Mustajeeb Khan took the charge of HRDC from his outgoing counterpart Dr N N Bandela.

There was a demand from Senate and Management Council members to replace the directors of NSS, SDB and AIC. The Senate meeting will be organised on March 7 to approve the budget.

The subjects like audit, annual report and Rs 127 crore irregularities may come up for the discussions in the meeting.