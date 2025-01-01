New year alert: Keep your mobile safe!

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the city ushers in the New Year, it continues to grapple with a troubling rise in thefts and robberies, with mobile theft becoming a significant concern. Police records reveal that 1,521 theft cases were reported in 2024, with only 353 solved, a stark reminder of the challenges law enforcement faces. December capped the year with 145 reported cases, but just 21 were resolved, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to tackle this growing menace.

The spike in mobile snatching incidents in the theft, particularly in areas like Jawaharlalnagar, Gulmandi, Chistiya Chowk and near HRT Pyramid, has left residents worried. These hotspots have become notorious for opportunistic thefts, especially targeting pedestrians and commuters along busy roadsides. Residents have expressed growing concerns over the lack of effective policing and awareness campaigns to prevent these incidents. Police claim that efforts are underway to increase patrolling in high-risk areas and install CCTV cameras to deter such crimes. The rising trend in mobile theft has sparked discussions about the need for stricter measures, including harsher penalties for offenders and advanced technological solutions to track stolen devices. With the last month of the previous year recording one of the highest incidences of such crimes, citizens are urging the police to act swiftly and decisively.

PI Ashok Kumar Sharmale said, "In recent months, mobile thefts have surged in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, particularly in the Jawaharnagar area, causing significant concern among residents. Many students frequent this locality, making them prime targets for thieves. To enhance personal security, it's advisable to keep your mobile phone in your left ear while walking and remain vigilant of your surroundings."

Holiday snatching surge

"Mobile snatching, especially during the busy holiday season, is a growing concern. We've noticed a rise in such incidents recently. Thieves, often in good condition and riding sports bikes, target distracted individuals in crowded places. We urge the public to stay alert and secure their phones, especially in busy areas," said DCP Home Shilwant Nandedkar.

How to protect yourself from mobile snatching

1. Stay Alert: Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas. Keep your phone in a secure place. 2. Use Tracking Features: Activate “Find My Device” to track your phone if stolen. 3. Don’t Flash Expensive Phones: Avoid showing your phone in public. 4. Travel in Groups: Thieves often target people who are alone. 5. Report Suspicious Activity: Notify authorities about suspicious behaviour.