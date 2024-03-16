Newly appointed teachers angry on not getting appointment letter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Newly appointed teachers in Zilla Parishad (Z) were angry on Saturday after they were not given an appointment letter citing reasons for the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election.

It is learnt that they were informed they would get the appointment after two months. Those candidates who arrived here from different parts of the State to get letters were angry.

District collector Dilip Swami said that the appointment letter would be given after taking the opinion of the Election Commission.

They had decided to stage agitation with the feeling of cheating. But, the State unit secretary of Rashtravaid Yuvak Sharad Pawar Party Ashish Pawar and its city unit vice president Ravindra Patil handled the situation and pacified them.

The youth wings representatives made for discussions with District Collector Dilip Swami, Chief Executive Officer Vikas Meean, and Education Officer Chavan. The aspirants were informed that the appointment letters would be issued after consulting with the Election Commission.