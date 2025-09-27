Newspaper reading contest at Scholar’s School
September 27, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Scholars' English Primary School organised an intra-school newspaper reading competition for third and fourth-grade students, recently. The students showcased their reading skills in English, Urdu, Marathi, and Hindi. The evaluation criteria included clear pronunciation, fluency, expressions, comprehension, and confident presentation. Assistant professor at Marathwada B Ed College Rahim Khan was the judge. Asma Khan and Sana Hashmi oversaw the event.