NGT orders AMC to submit action plan in 30 days to prevent Kham River pollution

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to submit an action plan, preventing Kham River from its further pollution, in 30 days. The NGT gave its verdict in response to a petition opposing the release of contaminated (sewage) water by the AMC in Kham River without treatment. The NGT has got filed a ‘suo moto’ in this regard. The next hearing on the plea will be held in October.

The Kham River cleanliness drive called on by the AMC was participated by Aurangabad Cantonment Board, NGOs and public also. Some money was also spent on the project. During the survey, it was found that the contaminated water is flowing into the river from 249 points.

An alert citizen Suraj Ajmera filed a plea in NGT. Later on, the tribunal also got filed a ‘suo moto’ on the basis of the news appeared in different newspapers. The hearing on the plea was held before NGT’s Dinesh Kumar Singh and Dr Vijay Kulkarni. The AMC administration submitted the report before the tribunal. Later on, the tribunal asked the AMC to submit an action plan stating measures it will be taking to prevent release of waste water in the Kham River in 30 days.

Adv Anirudha Kulkarni represented the AMC, while Adv Anuya Kulkarni and Adv Nilesh Dalal pleaded on behalf of the petitioner.