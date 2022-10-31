NGT to hold hearing on air, noise pollution from wedding ceremonies

According to details, residents of Pagariya Colony were disturbed from noise and air pollution caused by wedding DJs and firecrackers bursting in the ceremonies. The residents made a complaint with the senior regional manager of MTDC, commissioner of police, police inspector of Vedantnagar Police Station, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Tourism Minister. However, nothing was done.

Vivek Dakhne and Shirkant Mahajan filed a petition in NGT and submitted evidence of a violation of noise pollution norms in residential areas.

The office of the divisional commissioner sent a letter to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the action. The AMC sent a final notice to MTDC on May 4, 2022, for stopping noise pollution.

It was mentioned in the notice that, permission should not be given for wedding DJs and bursting firecrackers, otherwise, cases will be lodged with the police.

The MTDC senior officers said that permission for the wedding ceremonies is being allotted after taking legal advice. But, the MTDC officers failed to provide legal documents to the residents. Because of this, a petition was filed in NGT.

The MPCB presented its stand while the office of the commissioner of police and State Government will present their say soon. Adv Aseem Sarode appeared for the petitioners. Adv Aniruddha Kulkarni was present for AMC while adv Anuya Sagre appeared for the MTDC. The Tribunal will conduct the hearing on November 22.