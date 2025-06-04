Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o: A voice that will never be silenced

Tahseen Mohammed Zahir

The world of literature mourns the loss of one of its most fearless and visionary voices with the passing of Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, the renowned Kenyan writer, thinker, and activist on May 28. Thiong’o’s influence extended far beyond Africa. He reshaped how the world understands language, identity, and resistance. His death is a loss for the entire world, especially for those who believe in freedom of expression, cultural pride, and the power of literature to bring change.

Born in 1938 in colonial Kenya, Thiong’o began his

writing journey in English with acclaimed novels like Weep Not, Child, The River Between, and Petals of Blood, which explored the impact of colonialism and the struggle for freedom. But his boldest and most revolutionary act came when he chose to abandon English and write in his mother tongue, Gikũyũ, as a form of cultural reclamation and resistance.

He believed that to truly decolonize a society, one must begin with the mind — by reclaiming native languages and narratives. His book Decolonising the Mind became a key text for many writers, scholars, and students across the globe.

He once said,

“If you know all the languages of the world and you don't know your mother tongue, that is enslavement. But if you know your mother tongue and add all the other languages, that is empowerment.”

Though Thiong’o hailed from East Africa, his ideas resonated globally, especially in postcolonial nations like India. His focus on cultural pride, native languages, and social justice speaks to all postcolonial societies.

In a world where conformity often drowns conscience, Thiong’o dared to speak up. Despite imprisonment, censorship, and exile, Thiong’o never wavered in his mission. His writings continue to inspire people across the world, including young scholars like myself.

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o may no longer with us, but his words live on the pages of his books and in the minds of all who read him.

(The writer is Research Scholar,

Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).