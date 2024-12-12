NIA conducts 4th raid in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Once known as a hub for the banned Students Islamic Movement of India(SIMI) organization, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has had a long history of extremist activities. Over the years, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has carried out several operations in the city. Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), operating under the central government, has conducted its third raid in the city in the last one to two years. Following the ban on the Peoples Front of India (PFI), the NIA raided the organization’s office in the Jinsi police station area and seized all documents. Later, the NIA arrested a suspect in the Harsul area who was planning to flee to Syria. About a month and a half ago, the NIA detained several young individuals in the city, interrogated them and later released them. Today, the ATS raided a madrasa in the Beed Bypass area and arrested a suspect, indicating that city remains under the NIA's radar.