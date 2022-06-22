NIELIT & Bajaj Hospital signs agreement for training

Aurangabad, June 22:

Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) have entered into an agreement for skilling the hospital for repair.

The institute will train and help the hospital staff for the repair and maintenance of medical equipment, joint research and product developments in the emerging areas of IECT (Information Electronics and Communication Technology) and related to medical equipment, and automated patient aide.

Chief Administrative Officer of the Hospital Dr Natasha Sharma and Executive Director of NIELIT Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta signed the agreement. C P Tripathi, S Shinde and Sasi Kumar Gera (dean academics, NIELIT) and others were present.