Nilajgaon school de-recognised

Aurangabad, June 13:

The Education Department on Monday withdrew the permission of Laxmibai Madhyamik Vidyalaya of Nilajgaon in Paithan tehsil.

Deputy director of education Anil Sable gave this information today. The school has classes from eight to 10th standards at Nilajgaon. It has a headmaster, four teachers, one clerk and two peons. A total of 216 students are studying in the school which was allotted the HSC examination centre.

The required facilities were not found at the centre for the 12th examination.

The sitting arrangements of students were made in a pendal.

Education officer M K Deshmukh had made the recommendations to withdraw the school’s permission. A video of supplying ‘copy’ to the SSC students on Marathi subject’s paper at the same centre had gone viral.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced to de-recognise the school at that time. Anil Sable said that the permission of the junior college of the school was already withdrawn.