Nine goons detained under MPDA in 11 months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Considering the increased criminal activities in the rural areas in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya has opened a drive to detain the notorious goons under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. As many as nine goons have been detained in the Harsul jail under MPDA in the past 11 months. On Friday, a notorious goon Gokul alias Mahakal Balu Gore (27, Vaijapur) has been detained in the Jail under MPDA for one year.

Most of the urban areas have been linked to the rural areas in the district now. As a result, criminal activities are on the rise even in rural areas. SP Kalwaniya has started taking stern actions to curb the crimes. He took the initiative to sanction the proposals under MPDA from the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey. In all, eight hardcore criminals were detained under MPDA and the nineth one Gore on Friday. Serious crimes like threatening, robbing, attempt to murder, riots, possessing weapons, molestation and others were registered against him. Thus, he has been detained for a year.

The police action was executed under the guidance of additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, assistant SP Mahek Swami by local crime branch PI Satish Wagh, PI Shamsundar Kauthale, PSI Pawan Rajput, Deepak Suroshe and others.