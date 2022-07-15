NIRF Ranking: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University among first hundred in country

Aurangabad: The Union Ministry of Education on Friday announced the rankings of educational institutions and universities at the national level. Among the top 100 universities, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University also got a place this year. The university is ranked 83rd in the country with a score of 42.59. However, the rank has dropped this year compared to last year due to lower scores in patents and online programs.

The Union Ministry of Education announced the 2022 rankings under the National Institute Ranking Framework on Friday. There are 13 universities in the first hundred of the state and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The university closed various non-admission courses to improve its ranking. Apart from that, activities such as online examination, corona screening lab from CSR, starting self-employment training center, patent, research, pet, etc. were carried out.

Analyzing the fact that the ranking has decreased compared to last year, we have fallen short. We will focus on enhancing quality by strengthening those aspects. Compared to last year, the assessment got good marks. Only patents and online programs have decreased scores. Preparations for the next year's revision have already started. It will definitely improve next year.