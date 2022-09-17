Nirvan ladoo mahotsav concludes

Aurangabad, Sep 17:

The Nirvan Mahotsav of Jain Tirthankar Bhagwan Vasupujya was held the 1008 Vasupujya Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Babhulgaon Pirache in Garaj village, on Saturday.

A panchamrut abhishek of Bhagwan was performed in the beginning. The recitation of Shanti Mantra, followed by aarti and puja of Bhagwan Vasupujya was held in the presence of hundreds of devotees. The devotees offered Nirvan Ladoo. The temple of Vasupujya Bhagwan Mulnayak in Babhulgaon is the only temple in Maharashtra. The idol is more than 100 years old. A Mahaarti was held in the evening to mark the conclusion of the festival. Deepchand Ajmera, Dilip Ajmera, Shantilal Zanzari, Piyush Kasliwal and others devotees were present on the occasion.