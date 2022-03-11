Niti Aayog e-vehicle team visits MGM

Aurangabad, March 11:

A team of the e-vehicle department of Niti Aayog including advisor Sudhendu Sinha and other members visited Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University recently and sought information on various issues.

Along with Sinha, the other members included executive assistant Jaitheja Addaki, Kartik Sundarraj, Shaji Kozukunnon and Sudarshan Latkar.

MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, trustee Prataprao Borade, JNEC principal Dr H H Shinde and others were present.

The team visited Innovation, Incubation and Research Centre and sought information about the machines and technology. They informed about the about the government’s e-vehicle policy.

Sinha said we are planning that the battery of the e-vehicles should be manufactured in India. The students should be given e-vehicle training and the study should be included in the syllabus, he said.

Dr Nitin Fafat, Dr M S Kadam, Dar Arvind Chel and others were present.

