Niti Aayog praises Aurangabad mission green mobility

Purpose to reduce pollution levels through electric vehicles

Aurangabad, March 17:

The ‘Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility' campaign undertaken to reduce the increased pollution in the city by the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) has received praise from the Niti Aayog officials. Officials have also appealed to report any suggestions and queries regarding electric vehicles (EV).

Giving more information, Ashish Garde, director, Green Mobility, said that the Niti Aayog has focused on increasing pollution in the country's metro-cities and the ecosystem. Subhendu Sinha, senior adviser to the Niti Aayog and Joseph Teja, an immobility expert, arrived in Aurangabad eight days ago. They took a review of organizations working in the context of the ecosystem and held a meeting in MAC. They also held discussions with various auto component manufacturers, engineering colleges, ITI institutes, government officials, industry associations and other related organizations.

What about the charging station

Prakash Kokil, CII Marathwada Zonal chairman said that at present, more than 200 electric cars are plying on the roads in Aurangabad. By the end of April, that number will have risen to more than 400. The problem of charging stations will also go away soon. Currently AC chargers for four wheelers are installed at home. Charging facilities will be provided in 100 places in industries. The corporation will also set up 200 charging stations.

What if the EV breaks down

If the EV breaks down, the customer will have to take the vehicle to the company's service center. Efforts are underway to launch ecosystem related courses in ITIs, technical colleges and engineering colleges. This will also create a lot of employment opportunities in the future.

Purpose of the green mobility campaign

Most of the pollution comes from vehicles that use fuel. The particulate matter as small as 2.5 microns is emitted from vehicle exhaust. PM2.5 and PM10, the harmful elements of pollution, are not emitted from EVs. The aim of the campaign is to remove Aurangabad from the list of most polluted cities.