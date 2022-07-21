NMP squad deprives of 4 months salary

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 21:

The Nagrik Mitra Pathak (NMP) of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) collected a fine of Rs 3.70 crore from 55,840 irresponsible citizens in the last four years. It includes a collection of Rs 1.42 crore from 28,408 citizens for not wearing masks during the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, an air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the NMP squad as they deprived of their salaries (honorarium) for the past four months.

NMP comprises 62 ex-servicemen. Of which, a team of 33 personnel visits various parts of the city and takes penal action against different kinds of violators, said the sources in the solid waste management section.

Acting upon the orders of the AMC, the NMP squad takes penal action against irresponsible citizens throwing garbage and other any kind of filth on the road, divider or in open space. They were also authorised to fine citizens moving the city without wearing face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic situation; traders, hawkers or vendors using banned plastic carry bags in the city, or irresponsible property-holders throwing building material waste or debris on the road obstructing the flow of traffic, or the hospitals throwing medical waste in public garbage bins and roads etc.

Collection of fines (October 9, 2017 - April 3, 2022)

- Citizens not wearing masks - Rs 1.42 crore

- Citizens using banned plastic - Rs 1.29 crore

- Citizens throwing building material - Rs 72 lakh

- Citizens violating construction norms - Rs 15.34 lakh

- Hospitals throwing medical waste on roads - Rs 7.36 lakh

- Shopkeepers selling banned ‘manja’ - Rs 25,000

- Classes putting on advertisement posters - Rs 2.70 lakh

- Citizens wasting tap water - Rs 59,500.