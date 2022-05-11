No active corona patient in district now

Aurangabad, May 11:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. Only one active corona patient being treated was given discharge on Wednesday. No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well. Hence, the number of active patients in the district is zero now.

For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,781

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,049

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 00

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,89,016

First Dose: 29,86,786

Second Dose: 22,39,392

Precaution Dose: 62,838