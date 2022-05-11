No active corona patient in district now
Aurangabad, May 11:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. Only one active corona patient being treated was given discharge on Wednesday. No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well. Hence, the number of active patients in the district is zero now.
For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,781
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,049
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 00
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,89,016
First Dose: 29,86,786
Second Dose: 22,39,392
Precaution Dose: 62,838