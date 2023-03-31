No change in ready reckoner rates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Giving relief to the home buyers, the Maharashtra Government has maintained a status quo in the ready reckoner rates (RR). As a result, the increase of 12.38 percent in the district and 8.80 percent in the municipal corporation jurisdiction last year will remain constant.

The ready reckoner rate hike was not done in 2020 and 2021 due to corona crisis. However, the hike was made in 2022 due to which the flats, bungalows and plots prices had increased considerably. This year, the government has given relief to the buyers by not increasing the RR.

The rise in RR last year increased the prices of houses in the old city area by around 25 percent and by 15 to 20 percent in the outskirts of the city.

RR in some important parts of city

Rs 60,000 per sq. Meter in Samarthnagar to Nirala Bazar, Rs 75,200 in Tilak Path area, Rs 64,800 Rangar Gulli to City Chowk, Rs 50,400 Jalna Road, Rs 32,900 Amarpreet to Shahnoormia Dargah, Rs 25,000 Zambad Estate, Pannalalnagar, Shreyanagar, Rs 46,000 Baba Petrol Pump to Panchwati area, Rs 44,800 Kranti Chowk to Railway Station area, Rs 22,900 Kanchanwadi area, Rs 21,500 Beed By-pass, Rs 19,000 Satara area, Rs 9,500 Mitmitta, Padegaon, Rs 27,130 Harsul - Jalgaon Road, Rs 48,200 Cidco N-1.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) newly elected president Vikas Chaudhary said, the rates were increased last year by around 10 to 25 percent and hence we demanded the government not to increase the RR this year. The builders and developers face the impact of RR while filing TDR and premium challan. This amount is recovered from the home buyers. The prices will constant as the RR has not increased this year.