No clue in Siddharth Salve murder case yet

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

The city police are clueless in the Siddharth Salve murder case Yet. The police are taking strenuous efforts to reach the murderer.

Siddharth Salve was found brutally murdered by crushing with a stone in a ground in TV Centre area. He was also tried to be burnt after the murder. The incident came to light on Friday at around 10 am. The police identified the victim and a case was registered in Cidco police station. The police adopted several measures to reach the murderer. The crime branch, Cidco, Cidco MIDC, City Chowk, Cyber and Jinsi police officers are taking strenuous efforts to find the murderer. The CCTV footage were also checked. However, no clue was found till saturday late night. The case has become a severe challenge for the police officers now. API Shraddha Waidande is further investigating the case.