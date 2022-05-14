No corona patient found on Saturday

Aurangabad, May 14:

No corona suspects was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,784

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,049

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 03

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,98,166

First Dose: 29,87,867

Second Dose: 22,46,476

Precaution Dose: 63,823