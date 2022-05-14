No corona patient found on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 14, 2022 10:50 PM2022-05-14T22:50:02+5:302022-05-14T22:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 14:
No corona suspects was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,784
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,049
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 03
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,98,166
First Dose: 29,87,867
Second Dose: 22,46,476
Precaution Dose: 63,823