No corona patient found on Saturday

Aurangabad, May 28:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday.

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,793

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,058

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 03

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,26,438

First Dose: 29,91,122

Second Dose: 22,65,871

Precaution Dose: 69,445