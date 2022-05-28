No corona patient found on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2022 11:10 PM2022-05-28T23:10:02+5:302022-05-28T23:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 28: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, May 28:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday.
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,793
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,058
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 03
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,26,438
First Dose: 29,91,122
Second Dose: 22,65,871
Precaution Dose: 69,445