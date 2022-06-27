No fine on late degree collection in Bamu

Aurangabad, June 27:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will not charge any yearly fine on late degree withdrawal up to July 5. Thousands of candidates pass different undergraduate and postgraduate courses in college and Bamu departments every year.

The university holds a convocation ceremony every year to award UG, PG, M Phil, Ph D, and Diploma certificates to those who pass during the last academic year.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza issued a circular about the fine waiver. Those who passed any course in any year can apply to receive the degree up to July 5 to avail fine waiver facility.

Dr Ganesh Manza said that after July 5, fees and a fine would be collected to receive the degree as per the regular norms

How fine is levied on late-degree collection

A candidate needs to collect a degree after a few months of convocation. Those who fail to collect the degree within a given deadline will have to pay a Rs 50 fine yearly besides regular charges.

---A total of Rs 100 fine for the first-year delay and Rs 50 every subsequent year

---Rs 350 fee to be charged

The number of colleges, departments, and examinees is as follows;

--Number of colleges------------------480

--Number of Departments------------52

--Number of examinees -------------4.50 L

--Average passed candidates- 40 to 50 per cent

Why concession being given?

The voters' registration process for the different authorities and bodies has started as the current office-bearers and members' term will end in August. The Senate members are elected by the graduates of the university. The election will be held in August or September. Various organisations requested the administration to give a waiver on the fine.