No house to be given free in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Aurangabad, March 15:

Those who applied for a house in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will not get it free of cost. They will have to shell out money from Rs 9 lakh to 13 lakh.

It may be noted that Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received 80,000 application forms under PMAY five years ago. The applicants hoped that they would get houses free of cost. Around 52,000 application forms were declared eligible for the scheme.

The AMC has undertaken the process to appoint a contractor to construct houses on Government land at Tisgaon, Harsul and Padegaon. No applicant will get a house free of cost. In fact, they will have to pay money between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh. The Central and the State Governments pay Rs 2.50 lakh to each applicant.

The Civic Body has prepared a DPR of the scheme.

Before the construct begins, a Project Management Consultant and contractor of a single company will be selected. A total of three contractors who have worked in the scheme in the past have submitted their tenders.

The contractors have given in writing the construction cost of each house at Tisgaon, Harsul and Padegaon.

The construction cost of each house ranges between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh. The contractor will get Rs 2.50 lakh from the Central and Government while he will have to take a loan for the remaining amount in the name of beneficiaries. Those who will get the houses will have to repay the loan. Significantly, each beneficiary will be given a house of 322 square feet.

Box

A- Company’s construction cost of each house

Tisgaon--Rs 10,80,000

Harsul------Rs 9,60,000

Padegaon---10,20,000

B- Company's construction rate of each house

Tisgaon--Rs 11,47,500

Harsul------Rs 11,34,000

Padegaon---12,18, 240

C- Company’s construction cost of each house

Tisgaon--Rs 12,30,000

Harsul------Rs 12,90,000

Padegaon--Rs 12,60,060