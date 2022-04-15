No load shedding for industries

Aurangabad, April 15:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has clarified that the industries in the district will not face load shedding as the company is providing electricity to the customers from various sources, despite the ongoing crisis.

The MSEDCL stated that as per the directions of Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, various concessions are given to the industrialists by MSEDCL. This includes the load factor intensive up to 15 per cent. Also 1 per cent prompt payment discount and a discount of Rs 1.50 per unit on electricity consumption during night time. Also 75 paise per unit discount is given on Increased consumption rebate. In addition, up to 2 per cent discount is given on bulk consumption rebate. The State government also provides concessions in electricity bills to encourage entrepreneurs in Vidarbha and Marathwada. The MSEDCL is providing uninterrupted and quality power supply and excellent service to the industrial customers.