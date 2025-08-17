No misuse of opportunities, I turned them into gold: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Whatever responsibility came my way, I carried it out with honesty. I even accepted work that others avoided. I never misused any opportunity; instead, I turned each into something valuable,” said Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Sunday. He was speaking at the Sahastrachandradarshan Sohala, organised to felicitate him at MGM’s Rukmini Hall.

The ceremony marked Bagde’s 81st birthday, where 81 lamps were lit, and women offered a ceremonial welcome. Saints and mahants performed the Sapt Chiranjiv Poojan and the Naanetula ritual. The event began with Vedic chants and concluded with Bagde’s felicitation.

Personal reflections

Bagde said, “I had firmly decided never to lie. If I erred, I admitted it honestly. I have never caused personal harm to anyone. A year and a half ago, I had already declared that I would not contest the 2024 elections. I wanted to focus on farming, milk unions, factories, and schools. But on July 27, 2024, I received a call from the Prime Minister, hinting at a role outside Maharashtra. That same night, the announcement of my appointment as Rajasthan Governor was made.”

Dignitaries present

Former union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Anuradha Chavan, Narayan Kuche, and Abdul Sattar attended the programme along with several saints and mahants. Each guest received a traditional cap and shawl, while saints and religious leaders were specially honoured. Everyone present was invited to share their thoughts. Organisers Ramukaka Shelke, Rameshanna Mule, Radhakisan Pathade, Sajanrao Mate, Javed Patel, Sudam Thombre, Suhas Shirsat, Sanjay Khambayate, and Damuanna Navpute ensured meticulous arrangements.

Calls for higher role

Saint Ramrao Maharaj Dhok affectionately called Bagde “Nana” and quipped, “Nana still has all his teeth intact, as he never bared them against anyone.” His remark that Bagde should be considered for the Vice-President’s post drew loud applause. Meanwhile, Balkrishna Maharaj Girgaonkar urged Bagde to secure legislative representation for the Warkari sect.

Photo caption:

At the felicitation ceremony of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, floral tributes were offered by Sandipan Baba Shinde, Pandharinath Taware, Sanjay Maharaj, Subhadra Kapate Atya, Mahant Nagraj Maharaj, Babhulgaonkar Shastri, Krushna Maharaj, Priyasharan Maharaj, and Ramgiri Maharaj.