No period evaluation of caves

Aurangabad

“A period evaluation of various caves in India has not been taken until now. The period mentioned for several caves is wrong. Hence, it is difficult to understand the caves sculpture”, opined historian Dr Rajesh Singh.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a workshop on ‘Buddhist Sculpture Heritage’ organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s department of History and Ancient Indian Culture and Aurangabad History Society between February 4 and 6.

Dr Singh spoke on the Buddhist sculpture, new dimensions and truths. Dr Sanjay Paikrao also spoke on the Aurangabad caves.

Dr V L Dharurkar guided about Buddha Dhamma in Marathwada. Secretary of the society, Dr Bina Senger highlighted the objective of organising the workshop.