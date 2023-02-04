No period evaluation of caves

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 4, 2023 10:30 PM 2023-02-04T22:30:02+5:30 2023-02-04T22:30:02+5:30

Lokmat News Network Aurangabad “A period evaluation of various caves in India has not been taken until now. The ...

No period evaluation of caves | No period evaluation of caves

No period evaluation of caves

Next

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

“A period evaluation of various caves in India has not been taken until now. The period mentioned for several caves is wrong. Hence, it is difficult to understand the caves sculpture”, opined historian Dr Rajesh Singh.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a workshop on ‘Buddhist Sculpture Heritage’ organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s department of History and Ancient Indian Culture and Aurangabad History Society between February 4 and 6.

Dr Singh spoke on the Buddhist sculpture, new dimensions and truths. Dr Sanjay Paikrao also spoke on the Aurangabad caves.

Dr V L Dharurkar guided about Buddha Dhamma in Marathwada. Secretary of the society, Dr Bina Senger highlighted the objective of organising the workshop.

Open in app
Tags : Lokmat news network aurangabad Lokmat news network aurangabad Buddhist Sculpture Heritage Sanjay paikrao india Aurangabad Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india Gia india India eu Aurangabad aurangabad Ica india Lokmat News Network Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Aurangabad History Society