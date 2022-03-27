No privatisation of power utility in 16 cities

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 27:

The state government is not considering any proposal to privatize Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MSPGCL) companies including distribution of electricity in 16 cities of the state. All ongoing discussions about this matter are baseless. Therefore, the power workers organisations should call off their strike on March 28 and 29, appealed Principal Secretary (Energy) Dinesh Waghmare.

Regarding some amendments in the draft of Electricity Amendment Bill-2021 of the Central Government, the Energy Minister of Maharashtra, Dr. Nitin Raut called on union Energy Minister R. K. Singh. Waghmare brought it to the notice of the union office bearers.

Around 26 workers unions of Maharashtra State Electricity Employees, Officers, Engineers Committee and 12 unions of Maharashtra State Electricity Contract Workers union Joint Action Committee have protested against privatisation of power companies and for various demands. They called a strike on March 28 and 29.

Against this backdrop, on Friday (March 25), Principal Secretary (Energy) and Chairman and Managing Director of MSETCL Dinesh Waghmare had a discussion with the representatives of all these organisations through video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL Vijay Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of MSPGCL Sanjay Khandare. Directors (Human Resources) of the three power companies were present in the meeting.

Waghmare ruled out any possibility of privatisation of the three power companies. He also clarified that the state government has no such proposal even to privatize the electricity distribution in 16 cities, which is being speculated in the media. He said that the state government had also opposed the Central Government's Electricity Amendment Act.

The various legitimate demands of the unions, especially the filling of vacancies and the issues of contract workers will be addressed in a positive manner, Waghmare mentioned.