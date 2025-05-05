No student failed in 66 subjects
Exam held in 129 subjects
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No student failed in 66 subjects of HSC examination within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). More than 1.79 lakh students appeared in 129 subjects of the 12th standard.
More than 16,000 (7.50 pc) students failed in English subject.
There is 100 pass pc in 66 subjects while no candidate passed in one subject (Russian language) paper in the five districts. They included Banking, Marketing and Salesmanship, Construction and Mechanical Technology, Computer Technology, Food Products Technology, Tourism and Hospitality, Banking Financial Services and Insurance.
Pass pc in imp subjects
Subjects----appeared----passed------pc
English------1,82,691---1,68,985---92.50
Marathi------97,113------93,950---96.74
Hindi---------55,548-----53,890-----97.02
Urdu----------6,706-------6,490------96.78
Sanskrit------2354--------2333-------99.11
Mathematics--95,909----94,553------98.59
Physics--------1,12,642---1,11,307---98.81
Chemistry-----1,12,622---1,11,332---98.85
Biology--------1,06,134---1,04,870---98.81
History--------43,239------39,868-----92.20
Pol Science----45,758-----43,230-----94.48
