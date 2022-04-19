Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, April 18

As expected that the summer will be hot and humid this year, the residents are facing the wrath of severe temperature for the past few days. There had been speculations that there will be a severe rise in the temperature in the mid of the summer and the temperature might rise to around 47 degrees Celsius. However, the experts opined that the temperature this year is showing the normal rising tendency as usual. Still, the temperature started rising early this year. This is due to the sudden activities of the Sun, resulting in the rise in the temperature.

It was expected that the maximum temperature in April will be on April 24. However, there has been a sudden rise in mercury since the beginning of the month. The maximum temperature recorded this month was 41.1 degrees Celsius on April 8. Since then the temperature remained constant at around 40 degrees Celsius.

The experts still opined that the temperature will not go beyond 42 degrees, which is normal during the Summer. There is no threat of a rise in the temperature beyond 45 degrees, the experts opined.

Expert allays fears

It is being speculated that the maximum temperature this year might reach around 50 degrees Celsius. However, there is no threat of severe temperature rise. Presently, we experience heat due to sudden solar activity and less humidity in the atmosphere. The uppermost layer is not getting hot due to which the evaporation is less. As a result, we feel scorching heat. We expected that the maximum rise in the temperature will be on April 24. However, the Sun's activities have changed and the maximum temperature will be expected around April 21.

- Dr Shrinivas Aundhkar, Director, MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre and Club, Aurangabad.

Summer as usual

The temperature in April has not risen and it is almost the same as the average temperature during this month is the same as every year. People are facing a hot and humid climate in the past few days, it is the cause of the hot wind flowing from the West to our city. If we see the minimum temperature, it is around 25 degrees Celsius, which is normal during summer. Presently, there has not been any threat of a severe rise in the temperature.

- Rajesh Kumar, Meteorologist, Chikalthana Observatory, India Meteorological Department.

Temperature at a glance

Date Max Min

April 15, 2018 39.7 24.8

April 20 39.2 25.0

April 25 40.0 23.8

April 30 41.9 24.0

April 15, 2019 38.3 25.6

April 20 38.6 25.6

April 25 42.5 24.5

April 30 42.3 26.5

April 15, 2020 40.2 25.0

April 20 39.5 22.9

April 25 25.6 24.0

April 30 40.4 25.2

April 15, 2021 37.3 18.7

April 20 39.0 25.0

April 25 40.1 25.7

April 30 40.0 25.4

April 01, 2022 39.6 21.3

April 05 40.6 24.4

April 10 41.0 23.0

April 15 40.2 24.1

April 17 40.4 24.2

Max and Min temperatures recorded in city so far

May 25, 1905 - 46 degrees Celsius

February 02, 1911 - 02 degrees Celsius