No water, No tax

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner of the corporation during the demonstration. Singers such as Devidas Sable, Meena Salve, Rambhau Nikhalje, Suresh Kharaat, and Sangeeta Dhanedhar drew public attention by performing protest songs with musical instruments. “Despite the Shiv Sena–BJP alliance ruling the Municipal Corporation for years, the entire city today is forced to wander in search of drinking water a matter of great shame,” stated Sheikh Yusuf. Carrying placards, party flags, and symbolic water pots, protestors raised slogans such as “No Water,” “Down with the Municipal Administrator,” and “Pani Bani,” which echoed throughout the area. The protest also witnessed participation from Dr. Zafar Khan, Ibrahim Pathan, Syed Akram, Diksha Pawar, and others.