Non-teaching employees strike withdrawn

Aurangabad

The strike of the non-teaching employees of the university and colleges initiated last Monday has been withdrawn as their demands were accepted.

State vice president of the State Universities and Colleges employees action committee, Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the employees had initiated a strike on Monday. A meeting with the concerned authority was held on Tuesday night. Earlier, the corrected minutes of a meeting held on February 15 and chaired by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, secretaries, and officers of the concerned department were released on Tuesday night. In these minutes, out of the seven demands, four demands including the execution of the seventh pay commission, giving the outstanding amount of 58 months, to implement pragati scheme and staff recruitment were accepted. As the demand to implement the old pension scheme is the policy decision, it was not sanctioned. Hence, the employees withdrew the scheme, said Dr Pathrikar in a gate meeting on Wednesday here.

The officials of the committee, officers and employees were present.