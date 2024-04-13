Not finding candidate against Khaire is sign of our victory: Raut

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson MP Sanjay Raut said, “Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has nominated all candidates from different constituencies. However, Mahayuti is not finding a suitable candidate to contest opposite the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire from Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency. Our party will be winning all four seats from Marathwada.”

Raut was in the city to inaugurate the campaigning office of Khaire on Saturday. While speaking to the media persons, Raut said, “ A dispute is underway between Mahayuti over seat sharing in Aurangabad, Nashik, and Thane constituencies. MVA has declared all its candidates. Above all, lakhs of Muslim brothers have come forward in support of Shiv Sena (UBT), which is an alliance party of MVA.”

Raut hinted at the change in political leadership in Jalna and Latur constituencies. The election will not be an easy one for Pankaja Munde, he said.

In reply to a question about the former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who had switched over to BJP, Raut said, “ The ‘Adarsh’ tower will get razed down in the hitting by MVA.”

He also commented on Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar saying, “ History maintains the record of those who are not united when the country is reeling under crisis. Our doors are always open for him.”

“BJP is shortlisting the candidate of Shinde Sena in Delhi. This shows how much worthy they are in Maharashtra,” said Raut criticising the chief minister Eknath Shinde.