Not we, Uddhav Thackeray is traitor: Bhumre

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

“In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP and Shiv Sena jointly contested and 106 MLAs of BJP and 56 of Shiv Sena won. Hence, the chief minister of BJP was expected. Uddhav Thackery instead of doing so established a front with Congress and NCP and gained the post of chief minister for himself. Hence, Uddhav Thackeray is the traitor and not us”, opined district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre.

He was speaking during a function organised at Pachod on Monday. After being appointed as the guardian minister, Bhumre visited his native village Pachod and addressed a public meeting.

Bhumre further said, the opponents often allege that we are traitors and we have taken Rs 50 crores. But the real traitor is Thackeray, who breached the alliance. During the Corona crisis, we wandered on the roads. Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray were not seen on the roads.

CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gave the honour of guardian minister to a person from the district after 22 years. Attempts will be taken to bring more and more industries in the district.

Former minister Badamrao Pandit, Shiv Sena district chief Ramesh Pawar, Vilas Bhumre, Raju Bhumre, Shivraj Bhumre, Shivaji Bhalsinge, Jaikumar Bakliwal, Ambadas Narwade, Bhagwat Narwade and others were present.