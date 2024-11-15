Notice issued to Imtiaz Jaleel's campaign office in Garkheda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the amidst of the assembly elections, three candidates had set up campaign offices within 200 meters of the polling stations. As a result, the decision to revoke the permission for these offices was taken on the 13th, and on Thursday , a notice was issued to revoke the permission for the campaign office of AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel in the Garkheda area of the Eastern constituency.

Earlier, the assistant election officers had revoked the permission for campaign offices of Mahayuti candidates Pradeep Jaiswal, Balasaheb Thorat of Uddhav Sena and Atul Save in the Eastern constituency. Imtiaz Jaleel also faced action for violating the code of conduct. The campaign office, set up within 200 meters of the polling station, breached the model code of conduct, resulting in the cancellation of the office. Now, the candidates will need to ensure their offices comply with the rules. Assistant Election Officer Chetan Girashe of the Eastern constituency stated that a notice has been issued to revoke the permission for Imtiaz Jaleel’s campaign office. Further action will be taken once they provide clarification.