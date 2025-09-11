Notorious gangster ‘Tipya’ paraded in own area; chaos erupts outside home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pundliknagar police on Wednesday evening paraded gangster Javed Masood Sheikh, aka Tipya, on foot in handcuffs through Garakheda, Bhartannagar, and Sainagar, causing chaos outside his own house. Sheikh had threatened a merchant with a sword, looted Rs 2.5 lakh, and demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh ransom.

Sheikh, who had been released on bail just fifteen days before the attack, had seized the victim’s motorbike on August 2 in Garakheda. After the merchant lodged a complaint, Sheikh fled the state; his accomplices were later arrested. Appearing directly in court on August 26, Sheikh was taken into custody from Harsul Jail on September 9. The court ordered police custody until September 15. Facing 23 criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, assault, and harassment, and having been detained three times under the MPDA Act, Sheikh’s reckless behavior continued. Police, led by Assistant police inspector Shivprasad Karhale, police sub-inspectors Reshim Kolekar & Vinod Bhalerao, and team, carried out the operation and seized the looted motorbike.

(WITH PHOTO)